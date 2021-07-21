In the Kitchen: Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share this recipe:
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
Recipe Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1ea. Summer Squash, grilled, large dice
1ea. Zucchini, grilled, large dice
1ea. Red Pepper, grilled, large dice
12ea. Asparagus Spears, grilled, rough chop
1/2 head Fennel, grilled, large dice
1/2 ea. Red Onion, grilled, large dice
1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
1/4 cup Feta Cheese
1 small bunch Dill, rough chop
1/4 cup Italian Dressing
Directions:
Combine all ingredients. Serve and enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.