In the Kitchen: Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share this recipe:

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad


Recipe Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients:
1ea. Summer Squash, grilled, large dice
1ea. Zucchini, grilled, large dice
1ea. Red Pepper, grilled, large dice
12ea. Asparagus Spears, grilled, rough chop
1/2 head Fennel, grilled, large dice
1/2 ea. Red Onion, grilled, large dice
1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
1/4 cup Feta Cheese
1 small bunch Dill, rough chop
1/4 cup Italian Dressing

Directions:
Combine all ingredients. Serve and enjoy!

