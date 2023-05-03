In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Grilled Steaks with Mustard & Garlic Butter. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 2.
Ingredients:
- 2 Sirloin Steaks
- 1/4 lb. Butter
- 1 Lemon, juiced
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley
- 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
- 1 pinch Cayenne Pepper
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- Soften butter and combine with lemon, garlic, Dijon, parsley, paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper.
- Sear steaks to desired temperature and serve with butter.
