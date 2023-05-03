In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Grilled Steaks with Mustard & Garlic Butter. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 2.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Sirloin Steaks
  • 1/4 lb. Butter
  • 1 Lemon, juiced
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley
  • 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
  • 1 pinch Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Soften butter and combine with lemon, garlic, Dijon, parsley, paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper.
  2. Sear steaks to desired temperature and serve with butter.

