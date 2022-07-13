Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make the following recipe:

Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos

Recipe Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:



2 lbs. Skirt Steaks

2ea. Chipotle Peppers, chopped

1/4 cup Honey

1ea. Lime, juiced

2ea. Cloves, minced

2ea. Scallions, chopped

12ea. Cilantro Leaves, chopped

1tsp. Smoked Paprika

1tsp. Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

6ea. Flour Tortillas Shells

Directions:

Mix peppers, honey, lime, garlic, scallion, cilantro, paprika, salt, pepper and oil. Marinate

steaks mix for 30 minutes. Grill on high heat until charred and cook to desired temperature.

Rest for 5 minutes, slice and serve with desired toppings