Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make the following recipe:
Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos
Recipe Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. Skirt Steaks
- 2ea. Chipotle Peppers, chopped
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1ea. Lime, juiced
- 2ea. Cloves, minced
- 2ea. Scallions, chopped
- 12ea. Cilantro Leaves, chopped
- 1tsp. Smoked Paprika
- 1tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 6ea. Flour Tortillas Shells
Directions:
Mix peppers, honey, lime, garlic, scallion, cilantro, paprika, salt, pepper and oil. Marinate
steaks mix for 30 minutes. Grill on high heat until charred and cook to desired temperature.
Rest for 5 minutes, slice and serve with desired toppings
