Cooking on the grill today was Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems making Grilled Pizzas.
Ingredients:
- 1 ball pizza dough (about 1 pound), store-bought or homemade
- 1 cup crushed tomatoes
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder
- 1 cups, grated pizza cheese (to taste and cheese of your choice)
- Salt and Pepper
- Toppings such as herbs, thinly sliced vegetables, pepperoni, salami or prosciutto, sliced tomatoes or salad.
- ¼ Olive oil
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar or vinaigrette
Directions:
- Heat the grill to at least 550°F.
- Prep all ingredients.
- Stretch dough and pull into a thin circle. Brush the dough with olive oil: Brush one side of the dough with oil.
- Lay the dough round on the grill with the olive-oil side down. Brush the top of the dough with a thin layer of olive oil, too.
- Let the dough cook for about 3 minutes, with the lid off, or 1 to 2 minutes with the lid on. Use the tongs to lift up the dough and flip once it’s set and has grill marks.
- Top the pizza quickly. Spread on a thin layer of sauce, some cheese, and toppings. It shouldn’t be too heavily loaded, or the pizza won’t cook well.
- Put the lid down and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and pizza is cooked fully.
- Remove the finished pizza by dragging the pizza off with the spatula and/or tongs.
- Let cool for 2-3 minutes, then cut into pieces and eat!
