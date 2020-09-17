In the Kitchen: Grilled Oyster Mushroom Toast

Chef Reese Petzold joins us in the kitchen from Figidini, sharing a recipe for Grilled Oyster Mushroom Toast!

5 oz (by weight) oyster mushrooms

1 thick cut slice of sourdough bread

3 orange segments diced

2 oz (by weight) stracchino cheese

1 teaspoon each toasted and ground coriander and fennel seed

Salt and pepper to taste

High quality olive oil

Orange infused vinegar

Method of prep:

Season the oyster mushrooms with salt and pepper and the ground coriander and fennel seed, toss with a generous amount of olive oil.

Grill over medium heat using a grill screen or basket until browned and lightly charred and set aside.

Season the slice of sourdough with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil (both sides).

Grill the bread on one side over medium heat until lightly charred and crisp, flip and then spread the cheese on the grilled side and top with the grilled mushrooms.

Once the cheese is melted and the second side of the bread is toasted remove from the grill, top with the diced orange segments and then finish with a light drizzle of olive oil and orange vinegar (optionally garnish with micro greens or with fennel fronds).

Cut into 3 triangles and serve!