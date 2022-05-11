In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Grilled Lamb with Rosemary Chimichurri.
Ingredients:
- 1ea. 1/2 Lamb Rack, 7 – 8 bones
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/8 cup Lemon Juice
- 3 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons Rosemary, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Shallot, minced
- As Needed Kosher Salt
- As Needed Black Pepper
Directions:
- Rub lamb with some olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Combine remaining olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, parsley, rosemary, garlic, shallots and season with salt and pepper.
- In a 500 degree oven bake lamb until it is medium rare (about 16 minutes. Allow to rest, drizzle chimichurri on top so serve.
