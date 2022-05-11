In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Grilled Lamb with Rosemary Chimichurri.

Ingredients:

  • 1ea. 1/2 Lamb Rack, 7 – 8 bones
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/8 cup Lemon Juice
  • 3 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons Rosemary, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Shallot, minced
  • As Needed Kosher Salt
  • As Needed Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Rub lamb with some olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Combine remaining olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, parsley, rosemary, garlic, shallots and season with salt and pepper.
  3. In a 500 degree oven bake lamb until it is medium rare (about 16 minutes. Allow to rest, drizzle chimichurri on top so serve.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.