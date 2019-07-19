Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Rhody Deals Signup Widget

Rhode Show Rhody Deals promo image

Today we are joined by Chef Kevin Des Chenes making his Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit on the grill.

Ingredients:
  • 6oz flat iron steaks
  • 8 whole peeled shallots
  • Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh baguette, sliced and grilled
  • Salt & pepper
Directions:

For shallot confit:

  1. Place shallots in 2- inch-deep baking pan
  2. Add enough EVOO to pan to cover shallots
  3. Add salt & pepper
  4. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in 275° oven for 2 hours until shallots are soft and golden

For hanger steak:

  1. Vigorously season both sides of steak
  2. Place on med/high grill turning twice on each side creating diamond shaped grill marks
  3. Cook to desired temperature
  4. Let meat rest for 3-4 minutes
  5. Slice steak, top with shallot confit
  6. Garnish with cherry tomatoes, grilled baguette and serve!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams