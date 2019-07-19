In the Kitchen: Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit

Today we are joined by Chef Kevin Des Chenes making his Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit on the grill.

Ingredients:

6oz flat iron steaks

8 whole peeled shallots

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh baguette, sliced and grilled

Salt & pepper

Directions:

For shallot confit:

Place shallots in 2- inch-deep baking pan Add enough EVOO to pan to cover shallots Add salt & pepper Cover with aluminum foil and bake in 275° oven for 2 hours until shallots are soft and golden

For hanger steak:

Vigorously season both sides of steak Place on med/high grill turning twice on each side creating diamond shaped grill marks Cook to desired temperature Let meat rest for 3-4 minutes Slice steak, top with shallot confit Garnish with cherry tomatoes, grilled baguette and serve!

