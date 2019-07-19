In the Kitchen: Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit

Today we are joined by Chef Kevin Des Chenes making his Grilled Hanger Steak with Shallot Confit on the grill.
Ingredients:
- 6oz flat iron steaks
- 8 whole peeled shallots
- Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
- Cherry tomatoes
- Fresh baguette, sliced and grilled
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
For shallot confit:
- Place shallots in 2- inch-deep baking pan
- Add enough EVOO to pan to cover shallots
- Add salt & pepper
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake in 275° oven for 2 hours until shallots are soft and golden
For hanger steak:
- Vigorously season both sides of steak
- Place on med/high grill turning twice on each side creating diamond shaped grill marks
- Cook to desired temperature
- Let meat rest for 3-4 minutes
- Slice steak, top with shallot confit
- Garnish with cherry tomatoes, grilled baguette and serve!
