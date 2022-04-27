Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for grilled chicken wings with miso-chile butter.
Grilled Chicken Wings with Miso – Chile Butter
Recipe Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
2# Chicken Wings
2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
1 teaspoon Scallion, minced
1 Tablespoon Miso Paste
1 teaspoon Sambul
1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Black Pepper
1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
Directions:
Preheat grill to medium – high heat. Toss wings in sesame oil, honey, tamari, salt and pepper.
Place on grill and allow to caramelize and cook through. In a sauce pan melt butter and add
ginger, garlic and scallion. Allow to cook for 1 or 2 minutes without burning the butter. Add
miso, samba and sesame seeds. Remove and cool slightly. Toss wings in butter, serve hot.
