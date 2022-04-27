Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for grilled chicken wings with miso-chile butter.

Grilled Chicken Wings with Miso – Chile Butter

Recipe Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6



Ingredients:

2# Chicken Wings

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Ginger, minced

1 teaspoon Scallion, minced

1 Tablespoon Miso Paste

1 teaspoon Sambul

1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Sesame Oil



Directions:

Preheat grill to medium – high heat. Toss wings in sesame oil, honey, tamari, salt and pepper.

Place on grill and allow to caramelize and cook through. In a sauce pan melt butter and add

ginger, garlic and scallion. Allow to cook for 1 or 2 minutes without burning the butter. Add

miso, samba and sesame seeds. Remove and cool slightly. Toss wings in butter, serve hot.