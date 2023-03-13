In the kitchen this morning we were joined by Feast & Fettle who made grilled Chicken Fajitas w/ Cilantro Crema.
Recipe:
Grilled Fajita Chicken (Cookbook) (sub recipe) 4 each
Sauteed Fajita Vegetables (Cookbook) (sub recipe) 4 each
Cilantro Crema (Cookbook) (subrecipe) 1/2 cup
Flour Tortillas – 6 inches, * 8 each
