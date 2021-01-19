In the Kitchen: Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Garlicky Mushrooms

Mary Hughes is the powerhouse behind Savory Fare, a prepared meals business that offers single servings of fresh and frozen dishes, specializing in catering to individuals who are home-bound or recuperating, new parents or busy individuals looking for convenience.

Unlike many local prepared meal options, Savory Fare is also Senior-friendly, offering phone ordering and personalized communications AND employing Seniors in both kitchen and delivery roles.

Savory Fare has been integral to Hope & Main’s Nourish Our Neighbors program.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Garlicky Mushrooms

2 tbs unsalted butter, softened 1/3 lb. cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered 1 large clove garlic, minced 2/3 tsp fresh sage leaves, minced Freshly ground black pepper 4 slices country bread 3 oz fontina cheese, grated

1. Melt 2 teaspoon butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. When the foaming subsides, add the mushrooms and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms are nicely browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and sage and cook just until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and adjust the seasonings, adding salt and pepper to taste.

3. Thinly butter the OUTSIDE of each slice of bread. Top inside of one of the slices of bread with the mushrooms. Sprinkle grated cheese over the mushrooms. Top with the remaining slices of bread, BUTTER SIDE OUT, to make sandwiches.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. When the skillet is heated, add the sandwiches and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, pressing the tops of the sandwiches often with a spatula, until the bottoms are browned nicely and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the sandwiches. Cook pressing down on the sandwiches from time to time, until the second side is golden brown and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the sandwiches to a cutting board, cut them in half, and serve immediately.

Serves 2