Parma Ristorante Chef & Owner, David Ashworth, shares a recipe for Polpo Alla Griglia (Grilled Baby Octopus).

Ingredients:

1, 2-4 lbs Octopus, sliced

6 cloves Garlic

1 tbs Capers

1 cup Tomatoes, chopped

8 oz Arugula

1/2 cup Kalamata Olives

1/2 cup Chicken Stock

1/4 cup White Wine

Italian Bread, sliced

Salt & Pepper

Cooking Instructions:

Boil octopus for 1 hour then cool and grill until grill marks are on it. In a pan on medium-high, sauté garlic with olive oil. When garlic is browned, add octopus, capers, tomatoes, olives, arugula, chicken stock, and white wine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with Italian bread.