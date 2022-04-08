Parma Ristorante Chef & Owner, David Ashworth, shares a recipe for Polpo Alla Griglia (Grilled Baby Octopus).
Ingredients:
1, 2-4 lbs Octopus, sliced
6 cloves Garlic
1 tbs Capers
1 cup Tomatoes, chopped
8 oz Arugula
1/2 cup Kalamata Olives
1/2 cup Chicken Stock
1/4 cup White Wine
Italian Bread, sliced
Salt & Pepper
Cooking Instructions:
Boil octopus for 1 hour then cool and grill until grill marks are on it. In a pan on medium-high, sauté garlic with olive oil. When garlic is browned, add octopus, capers, tomatoes, olives, arugula, chicken stock, and white wine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with Italian bread.
