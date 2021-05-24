In the Kitchen: Greek Style Guacamole

In the kitchen this morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Greek Style Guacamole.
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe avocados (mashed)
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 bunch cilantro fine minced
- 1 bunch parsley-put through blender with lime juice
- 1 tomato chopped fine
- 1/2 red onion fine minced
- Lime juice to taste
- 1/2 tsp of cumin, Aleppo pepper, adobo
- 2 tsp chopped pickled jalapeños (canned with carrots)
- 1 tbsp honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cut and mash avocado, mix with yogurt, tomato, red onion, jalapeños/carrot mix, herbs, spices, and honey.
- Season to taste with salt, pepper, and honey.
