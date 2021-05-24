In the Kitchen: Greek Style Guacamole

In the kitchen this morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Greek Style Guacamole.

Ingredients:
  • 4 ripe avocados (mashed)
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt 
  • 1 bunch cilantro fine minced
  • 1 bunch parsley-put through blender with lime juice 
  • 1 tomato chopped fine
  • 1/2 red onion fine minced
  • Lime juice to taste
  • 1/2 tsp of cumin, Aleppo pepper, adobo
  • 2 tsp chopped pickled jalapeños (canned with carrots) 
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. Cut and mash avocado, mix with yogurt, tomato, red onion, jalapeños/carrot mix, herbs, spices, and honey.
  2. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and honey.

