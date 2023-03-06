In the kitchen today, we welcome Laura Baldini, Co-Founder of Mother Juice, making a Greek Lentil Salad with Tofu Feta. Located in Boston, Mother Juice cold presses their juice using local and organic produce. They offer many vegan, gluten free/dairy free dishes from smoothies, salads, rice bowls, and many types of toasts and treats. They create everything in house using produce from local farmers, responsibly sourced ingredients.

Ingredients and Directions for Tofu Feta:

2 (14oz) packages extra firm tofu

﻿﻿1/4 C warm water

1/4 C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

﻿﻿3 T apple cider vinegar

﻿﻿3 T lemon juice

﻿﻿2 T nutritional yeast

﻿﻿1 t garlic powder

﻿﻿2 t dried oregano

﻿﻿2 t dried dill

﻿﻿2½ t salt

Press tofu to remove excess liquid. Line a baking sheet with paper towels, remove tofu from packages and drain, place on top of paper towels. Add another layer of paper towels on top followed by another baking sheet. Use two large cans to weigh down the second baking sheet. Let tofu press for 30 mins. ﻿﻿﻿Whisk together all liquid ingredients and spices in a measuring cup. ﻿﻿﻿Once tofu is pressed, remove to a cutting board. Cut into cubes (4 x 5 cuts). ﻿﻿﻿Add tofu cubes to a cambro, pour marinade over. ﻿﻿﻿Lightly toss tofu cubes in marinade to fully coat. Let sit overnight to fully absorb flavor.

Ingredients and Directions for Greek Lentil Salad:

Black Lentils

Tofu Feta

Pickled Onions

Greek Dressing

Cucumbers, diced

Grape Tomatoes, halved

Green pepper, pre-cut diced

Place 2/3 cup black lentils at bottom of bowl Top with 1/4 each: cucumber, tomato, green pepper Drizzle with 2T Greek Dressing Top with 2T pickled red onion Top with 4 cubes tofu feta Enjoy!