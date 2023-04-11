This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.

Today she will be showing us how to make a snack for anytime of day. The recipe is for no cook Granola Bars.

Dry Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup rice crisp cereal (or other cereal)

1/4 cup white sesame seeds (or other seeds – try chia, flax, hemp)

1/4 cup pepita seeds

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/3 cup dried cranberries or other dried fruit

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon large flake sea salt (like Maldon)

Wet Ingredients :

1/2 cup brown rice syrup (ok to sub corn syrup)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 cup almond, cashew, peanut butter – or a mixture

1/2 tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Line a 9-inch square pan with a piece of parchment paper, leaving some overhang so the bars are easy to lift out after freezing. In a large bowl, stir together the dry ingredients (oats, cereal, sesame seeds, pepita seeds, ground flaxseed, dried fruit, coconut, cinnamon, and salt). In a small pot combine: brown rice syrup, maple syrup, nut butter, and coconut oil. Place over medium low heat and whisk until combined. When the mixture is warm and runny remove from heat and stir in the vanilla. Immediately pour the syrup mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until the oats are fully coated. Mix well, even though it’s sticky! Transfer to the prepared pan and spread out evenly. You can wet your hands and press it down, Use a small roller or a can to roll the mixture until even and smooth on top. The more you pack down the mixture the better the bars hold together. Place the pan in the freezer, uncovered, for about 10 to 15 minutes until the bars firm up enough to slice. Remove the slab and place on a cutting board. With a pizza slicer or knife, slice the bars into 12 equal bars. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or freeze the wrapped bars in a freezer-safe zip bag for 4 to 6 weeks