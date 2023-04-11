This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.
Today she will be showing us how to make a snack for anytime of day. The recipe is for no cook Granola Bars.
Dry Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 3/4 cup rice crisp cereal (or other cereal)
- 1/4 cup white sesame seeds (or other seeds – try chia, flax, hemp)
- 1/4 cup pepita seeds
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries or other dried fruit
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon large flake sea salt (like Maldon)
Wet Ingredients :
- 1/2 cup brown rice syrup (ok to sub corn syrup)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/4 cup almond, cashew, peanut butter – or a mixture
- 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Line a 9-inch square pan with a piece of parchment paper, leaving some overhang so the bars are easy to lift out after freezing.
- In a large bowl, stir together the dry ingredients (oats, cereal, sesame seeds, pepita seeds, ground flaxseed, dried fruit, coconut, cinnamon, and salt).
- In a small pot combine: brown rice syrup, maple syrup, nut butter, and coconut oil.
- Place over medium low heat and whisk until combined. When the mixture is warm and runny remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.
- Immediately pour the syrup mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until the oats are fully coated.
- Mix well, even though it’s sticky!
- Transfer to the prepared pan and spread out evenly. You can wet your hands and press it down, Use a small roller or a can to roll the mixture until even and smooth on top. The more you pack down the mixture the better the bars hold together.
- Place the pan in the freezer, uncovered, for about 10 to 15 minutes until the bars firm up enough to slice.
- Remove the slab and place on a cutting board. With a pizza slicer or knife, slice the bars into 12 equal bars.
- Store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or freeze the wrapped bars in a freezer-safe zip bag for 4 to 6 weeks
