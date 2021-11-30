In the Kitchen: Grammy’s Devil Dog

In the kitchen this morning, Hope & Main brings us Jessica Hubacheck from Sugar and Flour Baking Company making Grammy’s Devil Dog.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Cup Butter
- 1 Cup of Sugar
- 1 Egg
- 1/2 Cocoa Powder
- 2 Cups Flour
- 1 Cup Milk
- 1 Tsp Vanilla
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp Baking soda
- 1/2 tsp Salt
Ingredients for the Filling:
- 3/4 Cup Butter
- 2 Cup Confectionary Sugar
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla
- 8 oz Fluff
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350°
- Line sheet pan with parchment paper or baking mat
- Cream butter and sugar for 3 minutes till light and fluffy.
- Add egg and mix another minute till fully incorporated
- Sift dry ingredients then add to butter mixture alternating with milk. Mix till just combined
Do not over mix!
- Place chocolate batter into a pastry bag and cut off tip to desired thickness.
- Squeeze out batter about 2.5 inches long and an inch apart
- Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
Directions for Frosting:
- Place all ingredients in mixing bowl and beat for 3 minutes.
- Once devil dogs are cooled fill and serve or freeze for a cool treat!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.