In the Kitchen: Grammy’s Devil Dog

In the Kitchen

In the kitchen this morning, Hope & Main brings us Jessica Hubacheck from Sugar and Flour Baking Company making Grammy’s Devil Dog.

Ingredients:
  • 1/2 Cup Butter
  • 1 Cup of Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 1/2 Cocoa Powder
  • 2 Cups Flour
  • 1 Cup Milk
  • 1 Tsp Vanilla
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp Baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
Ingredients for the Filling:
  • 3/4 Cup Butter
  • 2 Cup Confectionary Sugar
  • 1/2 tsp Vanilla
  • 8 oz Fluff
Directions:
  1. Pre-heat oven to 350°
  2. Line sheet pan with parchment paper or baking mat
  3. Cream butter and sugar for 3 minutes till light and fluffy.
  4. Add egg and mix another minute till fully incorporated
  5. Sift dry ingredients then add to butter mixture alternating with milk. Mix till just combined
    Do not over mix!
  6. Place chocolate batter into a pastry bag and cut off tip to desired thickness.
  7. Squeeze out batter about 2.5 inches long and an inch apart
  8. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
Directions for Frosting:
  1. Place all ingredients in mixing bowl and beat for 3 minutes.
  2. Once devil dogs are cooled fill and serve or freeze for a cool treat!

