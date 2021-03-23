In the Kitchen: goTeff

Today, our friends at Hope & Main bring us Saron Mechale, the founder of goTeff. goTeff is a new superfood brand that is a delicious on-the-go crisp made from the ancient Ethiopian super-grain, Teff.
Teff fuels Ethiopia’s champion endurance runners and one cup of Teff meets your daily nutrition needs with: 51% of the RDA of protein, 62% of the RDA of fiber, 82% of the RDA of iron and 35% of the RDA of calcium. So it makes sense to use it to make this new superfood brand.
Saron Mechale will show us how to use the goTeff to make a yogurt parfait with blueberry vanilla goTeff and a salad with chickpea garlic goTeff.
