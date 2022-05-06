In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Armando Bisceglia from Bacco Vino & Contorni, making Gnoccho Fritto.
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet of pizza dough (bought or homemade)
- 2 cups Corn Oil
- 4 slices Prosciutto di Parma
- Parmigiano Cheese, shaved
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Roll out dough to 1/8 inch thickness.
- In a large, deep saucepan over high heat, heat vegetable oil to 350°F.
- Fry a few pieces of dough at a time until the pieces become little, golden brown pillows.
- With a slotted spoon, remove from oil and place on paper towels to drain.
- Repeat until all the dough is fried.
- Serve with Prosciutto di Parma & shaved parmesan.
