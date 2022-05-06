In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Armando Bisceglia from Bacco Vino & Contorni, making Gnoccho Fritto.

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet of pizza dough (bought or homemade)
  • 2 cups Corn Oil
  • 4 slices Prosciutto di Parma
  • Parmigiano Cheese, shaved
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions:

  1. Roll out dough to 1/8 inch thickness.
  2. In a large, deep saucepan over high heat, heat vegetable oil to 350°F.
  3. Fry a few pieces of dough at a time until the pieces become little, golden brown pillows.
  4. With a slotted spoon, remove from oil and place on paper towels to drain.
  5. Repeat until all the dough is fried.
  6. Serve with Prosciutto di Parma & shaved parmesan.

