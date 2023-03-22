In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Gnocchi, cooked in salted water
  • 1/2 cup Spring Peas
  • 1/2 cup Asparagus, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Broccoli Rabe, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Baby Spinach, chopped
  • 1/4 cup White Wine
  • 3 Tablespoons Butter
  • 1/4 cup Dill, chopped
  • 1/8 cup Chives, chopped
  • 1/2 Lemon, juiced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Sal

Instructions:

  1. In a small saute pan saute green vegetables and reserve.
  2. Add wine and reduce by half.
  3. Add butter and melt.
  4. Add dill and lemon.
  5. Fold in all other ingredients and serve warm.

