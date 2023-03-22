In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables.
Ingredients:
- 1 Gnocchi, cooked in salted water
- 1/2 cup Spring Peas
- 1/2 cup Asparagus, chopped
- 1/2 cup Broccoli Rabe, chopped
- 1/2 cup Baby Spinach, chopped
- 1/4 cup White Wine
- 3 Tablespoons Butter
- 1/4 cup Dill, chopped
- 1/8 cup Chives, chopped
- 1/2 Lemon, juiced
- 1 pinch Kosher Sal
Instructions:
- In a small saute pan saute green vegetables and reserve.
- Add wine and reduce by half.
- Add butter and melt.
- Add dill and lemon.
- Fold in all other ingredients and serve warm.
