In the Kitchen: Gnocchi Carbonara

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen today making Gnocchi Carbonara.

Ingredients:

1 lb Gnocchi, cooked, warm
1 Shallot, minced
1/2 cup Bacon, Rendered, Crispy
1/4 cup Peas
1/4 cup Chicken Broth
3 Egg Yolks
2 Tb spoons Parmesan
1 teaspoon Olive Oil
As Needed Bread Crumbs
As Needed Chives

Directions:
  1. In a sauté pan add shallot and sauté in olive oil.
  2. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.
  3. Lower heat and fold in egg yolks.
  4. Remove from heat.
  5. Fold in peas, cooked bacon and half the parmesan.
  6. Fold in gnocchi and plate.
  7. Top with additional parmesan, bread crumbs and chives.

