In the Kitchen: Gnocchi Carbonara

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen today making Gnocchi Carbonara.
Ingredients:
1 lb Gnocchi, cooked, warm
1 Shallot, minced
1/2 cup Bacon, Rendered, Crispy
1/4 cup Peas
1/4 cup Chicken Broth
3 Egg Yolks
2 Tb spoons Parmesan
1 teaspoon Olive Oil
As Needed Bread Crumbs
As Needed Chives
Directions:
- In a sauté pan add shallot and sauté in olive oil.
- Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.
- Lower heat and fold in egg yolks.
- Remove from heat.
- Fold in peas, cooked bacon and half the parmesan.
- Fold in gnocchi and plate.
- Top with additional parmesan, bread crumbs and chives.
