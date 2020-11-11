In the Kitchen: Gnocchi and root vegetables

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a delicious recipe for gnocchi and roasted root vegetables.

Ingredients:
1# Gnocchi
1# Root Vegetables, roasted, fully cooked
1/2 # Mushrooms, roasted
1/4ea. Onion, sautéed
2 – 3 cloves Garlic, minced
1 cup Chicken Stock
4 Tablespoons Truffle Butter
1 pinch Bread Crumbs
1 pinch Chopped Chives
1 pinch Parmesan Cheese
1 pinch Kosher Salt
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil


Directions:
Boil Gnocchi until done. In a sauce pan add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic. Deglaze with
stock and add butter, gnocchi, vegetables, mushrooms. Season with salt, top with chives,
parmesan and bread crumbs.

