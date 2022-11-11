In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Gnocchi alla Zucca. This recipe will feed 8 people.

Ingredients:

  • 60-70 oz Gnocchi
  • 1/2 pound Butternut squash
  • 1 pint Heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup Raw sugar
  • 8 thin slices of Prosciutto di Parma
  • 1 cup Pistachio
  • Cinnamon
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Peel, deseed and slice the butternut squash thinly.
  2. Roast or boil until squash is very soft.
  3. Place cooked squash in a blender or food processor with the sugar and cream and blend until the sugar is melted and the sauce is smooth.
  4. Return it to a pan and add cinnamon and salt to taste.
  5. Start cooking gnocchi according to package directions 10 minutes before the sauce is done.
  6. Strain the gnocchi while reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid.
  7. Add the gnocchi to the sauce with a splash of reserved water to thin out the sauce if too thick.
  8. Serve topped with prosciutto & pistachios.

