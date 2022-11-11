In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Gnocchi alla Zucca. This recipe will feed 8 people.
Ingredients:
- 60-70 oz Gnocchi
- 1/2 pound Butternut squash
- 1 pint Heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Raw sugar
- 8 thin slices of Prosciutto di Parma
- 1 cup Pistachio
- Cinnamon
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Peel, deseed and slice the butternut squash thinly.
- Roast or boil until squash is very soft.
- Place cooked squash in a blender or food processor with the sugar and cream and blend until the sugar is melted and the sauce is smooth.
- Return it to a pan and add cinnamon and salt to taste.
- Start cooking gnocchi according to package directions 10 minutes before the sauce is done.
- Strain the gnocchi while reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid.
- Add the gnocchi to the sauce with a splash of reserved water to thin out the sauce if too thick.
- Serve topped with prosciutto & pistachios.
