In the Kitchen: Gluten Free Waffles

This morning, we welcome Karen Krinsky of Like No Udder, making Gluten Free Waffles. Like No Udder is known for their vegan ice cream and own the world’s first all vegan soft serve ice cream truck.

Ingredients:

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Flour 1:1

Baking Powder

Almond Milk

Lemon Juice or Apple Cider Vinegar

Neutral Oil, like Canola or Safflower

Extract of your choice

Sugar

Salt

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

