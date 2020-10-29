In the Kitchen: Gluten Free Waffles

This morning, we welcome Karen Krinsky of Like No Udder, making Gluten Free Waffles. Like No Udder is known for their vegan ice cream and own the world’s first all vegan soft serve ice cream truck.

Ingredients:
  • Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Flour 1:1
  • Baking Powder
  • Almond Milk
  • Lemon Juice or Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Neutral Oil, like Canola or Safflower
  • Extract of your choice
  • Sugar
  • Salt

