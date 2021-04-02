In the Kitchen: Gluten Free Veggie Burger

This morning we welcome chef and owner of WUBurger, Deepak Diwan, making their Gluten Free Veggie Burger with WU Sauce.
Ingredients for the Veggie Burger:
- 2 cups carrot (about 2 large carrots)
- 2 small cans (16.9 oz) chickpeas
- 1 cup drained & cooked spinach
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- ½ tsp chili flakes
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tsp celery salt
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 2 TBS corn starch
- 1 TBS gluten free flour
- 1/2 cup grated cheese
- 2 eggs
Directions for the Veggie Burger:
- Open and drain cans of chickpeas and puree
- Thaw and drain spinach
- Shred Carrots using box grater
- Mix chickpeas carrots and spinach thoroughly
- In a separate container, mix seasonings (salt, pepper, mustard powder, chili flakes, cumin, celery salt, onion powder, all purpose flour and grated cheese)
- Add seasoning mix into chickpea mix
- Add Eggs
- Mix until uniform and fully combined
- Portion into 4 oz Patties
Ingredients for WU Sauce:
- 5 tbs minced onion
- 1.25 cups high quality mayo
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp onion powder
Directions for WU Sauce:
- Puree or finely mince onion using food processor
- Combine mayo, salt and onion powder in a mixing bowl and mix until fully incorporated
- Store in a dated air-tight container
