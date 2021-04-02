In the Kitchen: Gluten Free Veggie Burger

This morning we welcome chef and owner of WUBurger, Deepak Diwan, making their Gluten Free Veggie Burger with WU Sauce.

Ingredients for the Veggie Burger:
  • 2 cups carrot (about 2 large carrots)
  • 2 small cans (16.9 oz) chickpeas
  • 1 cup drained & cooked spinach
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • ½ tsp chili flakes
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp celery salt
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 2 TBS corn starch
  • 1 TBS gluten free flour
  • 1/2 cup grated cheese
  • 2 eggs
Directions for the Veggie Burger:
  1. Open and drain cans of chickpeas and puree
  2. Thaw and drain spinach
  3. Shred Carrots using box grater
  4. Mix chickpeas carrots and spinach thoroughly
  5. In a separate container, mix seasonings (salt, pepper, mustard powder, chili flakes, cumin, celery salt, onion powder, all purpose flour and grated cheese)
  6. Add seasoning mix into chickpea mix
  7. Add Eggs
  8. Mix until uniform and fully combined
  9. Portion into 4 oz Patties
Ingredients for WU Sauce:
  • 5 tbs minced onion
  • 1.25 cups high quality mayo
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp onion powder
Directions for WU Sauce:
  1. Puree or finely mince onion using food processor
  2. Combine mayo, salt and onion powder in a mixing bowl and mix until fully incorporated
  3. Store in a dated air-tight container

