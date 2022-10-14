In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef George Aronstein from Apex Entertainment making a Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Ingredients:

  • 3lbs. of Cream cheese
  • 2 cups of Chopped or shredded cooked chicken
  • ½ cup Hot sauce
  • ½ Cup ranch
  • 2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp of salt and pepper
  • ½ cup crumbled blue cheese

Directions:

  1. Chop cooked chicken into small pieces or shred.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together room-temperature cream cheese, ranch dressing, hot sauce and spices.
  3. Once blended, add chicken and mix well.
  4. Serve with tortilla chips.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.