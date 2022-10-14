In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef George Aronstein from Apex Entertainment making a Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Dip.
Ingredients:
- 3lbs. of Cream cheese
- 2 cups of Chopped or shredded cooked chicken
- ½ cup Hot sauce
- ½ Cup ranch
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp of salt and pepper
- ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions:
- Chop cooked chicken into small pieces or shred.
- In a separate bowl, mix together room-temperature cream cheese, ranch dressing, hot sauce and spices.
- Once blended, add chicken and mix well.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
