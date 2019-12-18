In the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cake

Mudhustler Jonathan Giordano is here with a recipe for Gingerbread cake! As always it is a WW smart point and macro friendly recipe. This is great for the holidays and can be served for dessert, brunch or even breakfast with some cream cheese!

•2 eggs

•2 cups of high protein pancake/waffle mix (like Kodiak cakes or Birchbenders)

• 8oz of Hood Light Eggnog

• 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce

• 1 box of Jell-o sugar free vanilla pudding mix (1oz box unprepared)

• 1 tsp nutmeg

• 2 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tsp allspice

•1 tsp ground cloves

• 2 tsp ground cinnamon

• 1 Tbsp of baking powder

• 3 Tbsp brown sugar Alternative

• 1/4 cup sugar free maple syrup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spray your bundt cake pan with non stick spray. Mix all ingredients together and pour batter in. Bake 350 30 – 40 min. Let cool for 5 min, run a butter knife around edges and center hole. Flip onto cooling rack and let cool before serving.

12 servings 3 WW points per serving on any of the my WW plans.

Macros – 110 calories,16g carbs, 2g fat, 7g protein

