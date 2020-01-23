In the Kitchen: Gin & Ginger Shrimp

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Anthony Rayhall from Cashmere Bistro, making their Gin & Ginger Shrimp.

Ingredients:

6 each 16-20 tail on shrimp

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic

1/2 teaspoon Ginger

1 shot of gin

1 tablespoon diced tomato

1 full scallion

Dash soy sauce

Salt

Pepper

Oil

Directions:

Heat pan using medium high heat Add oil to pan Add garlic and ginger and cook for a minute to add color to garlic and ginger Dry shrimp with a paper towel and season both sides with salt and pepper Add shrimp to the pan Cook shrimp on one side for a minute and flip shrimp Remove pan from heat and add gin Return pan to flame and turn heat down Add tomatoes and soy sauce Cook for about a minute Turn off heat and add scallions Plate the shrimp on a plate Add sauce on top of shrimp

