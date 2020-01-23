In the Kitchen: Gin & Ginger Shrimp

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Anthony Rayhall from Cashmere Bistro, making their Gin & Ginger Shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 6 each 16-20 tail on shrimp
- 1/2 Teaspoon Garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon Ginger
- 1 shot of gin
- 1 tablespoon diced tomato
- 1 full scallion
- Dash soy sauce
- Salt
- Pepper
- Oil
Directions:
- Heat pan using medium high heat
- Add oil to pan
- Add garlic and ginger and cook for a minute to add color to garlic and ginger
- Dry shrimp with a paper towel and season both sides with salt and pepper
- Add shrimp to the pan
- Cook shrimp on one side for a minute and flip shrimp
- Remove pan from heat and add gin
- Return pan to flame and turn heat down
- Add tomatoes and soy sauce
- Cook for about a minute
- Turn off heat and add scallions
- Plate the shrimp on a plate
- Add sauce on top of shrimp
