In the Kitchen: Gin & Ginger Shrimp

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Anthony Rayhall from Cashmere Bistro, making their Gin & Ginger Shrimp.

Ingredients:
  • 6 each 16-20 tail on shrimp
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ginger
  • 1 shot of gin
  • 1 tablespoon diced tomato
  • 1 full scallion
  • Dash soy sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Oil
Directions:
  1. Heat pan using medium high heat
  2. Add oil to pan
  3. Add garlic and ginger and cook for a minute to add color to garlic and ginger
  4. Dry shrimp with a paper towel and season both sides with salt and pepper
  5. Add shrimp to the pan
  6. Cook shrimp on one side for a minute and flip shrimp
  7. Remove pan from heat and add gin
  8. Return pan to flame and turn heat down
  9. Add tomatoes and soy sauce
  10. Cook for about a minute
  11. Turn off heat and add scallions
  12. Plate the shrimp on a plate
  13. Add sauce on top of shrimp

