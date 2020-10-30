In the Kitchen: Ghost Pizza Bites

Today we welcome mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri, making some spooky snacks for the kids, Ghost Pizza Bites.
Ingredients:
- 8 slices Mozzarella Cheese
- Naan Bread
- 1/2 cup Marinara Sauce
- 4 Black Olives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Cut mozzarella slices into ghost shapes using a paring knife.
- Spread a thin layer of marinara over naan bread and top with ghost.
- Bake until cheese is melty, 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut olives into little pieces for eyes. Dot the ghosts and serve.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.