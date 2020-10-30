In the Kitchen: Ghost Pizza Bites

Today we welcome mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri, making some spooky snacks for the kids, Ghost Pizza Bites.

Ingredients:
  • 8 slices Mozzarella Cheese
  • Naan Bread 
  • 1/2 cup Marinara Sauce 
  • 4 Black Olives
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Cut mozzarella slices into ghost shapes using a paring knife.
  3. Spread a thin layer of marinara over naan bread and top with ghost.
  4. Bake until cheese is melty, 10 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, cut olives into little pieces for eyes. Dot the ghosts and serve.

