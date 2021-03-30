In the Kitchen: GG’s Pretzels

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Gina Ferrara from GG’s Pretzels. She brought an assortment of soft pretzels with dipping sauces, chocolate covered pretzels and a variety of chocolate bark.

