In the kitchen today we welcome Executive Chef Thomas Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille making German Apple Pancakes. They are part of Wakefield’s Oktoberfest rescheduled to October 15.

• 4 eggs

• ½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• ½ teaspoon baking powder

• 1 pinch salt

• 1 cup milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ¼ cup unsalted butter

• ½ cup white sugar, divided

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1 large tart apple – peeled, cored and sliced

