In the kitchen today we welcome Executive Chef Thomas Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille making German Apple Pancakes. They are part of Wakefield’s Oktoberfest rescheduled to October 15.

Ingredients:

• 4 eggs
• ½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• ½ teaspoon baking powder
• 1 pinch salt
• 1 cup milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ cup unsalted butter
• ½ cup white sugar, divided
• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1 large tart apple – peeled, cored and sliced

Directions:

  1. Combine eggs, flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; gradually mix in milk, stirring constantly.
  2. Add vanilla, melted butter, and a pinch of nutmeg. Let batter stand for 30 minutes.
  3. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  4. Melt butter in a 10-inch oven-proof skillet, brushing butter up on the sides of the pan.
  5. Combine 1/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in a small bowl; sprinkle sugar mixture over the butter.
  6. Line the pan with apple slices.
  7. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup sugar over apples.
  8. Place pan over medium-high heat until the mixture bubbles, then gently pour batter mixture over apples.
  9. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake for 10 minutes more.
  10. Slide pancake onto a serving platter and cut into wedges.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.