In the kitchen today we welcome Executive Chef Thomas Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille making German Apple Pancakes. They are part of Wakefield’s Oktoberfest rescheduled to October 15.
Ingredients:
• 4 eggs
• ½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• ½ teaspoon baking powder
• 1 pinch salt
• 1 cup milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ cup unsalted butter
• ½ cup white sugar, divided
• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1 large tart apple – peeled, cored and sliced
Directions:
- Combine eggs, flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; gradually mix in milk, stirring constantly.
- Add vanilla, melted butter, and a pinch of nutmeg. Let batter stand for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Melt butter in a 10-inch oven-proof skillet, brushing butter up on the sides of the pan.
- Combine 1/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in a small bowl; sprinkle sugar mixture over the butter.
- Line the pan with apple slices.
- Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup sugar over apples.
- Place pan over medium-high heat until the mixture bubbles, then gently pour batter mixture over apples.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake for 10 minutes more.
- Slide pancake onto a serving platter and cut into wedges.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.