In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee making George’s Paella, “a taste of overseas from the port of galilee.”

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 large white onion
  • 1 green pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 4 roma tomatoes (diced)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • 2 threads saffron
  • ½ cup white wine
  • 2 lb of chicken breast
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • 2 cups spanish rice (unrinsed)
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • ¾ cup peas
  • 1 lb shrimp
  • 12 mussels
  • 12 littlenecks

Directions:

  1. Dice all veggies (onion, peppers, tomatoes, garlic) into small chunks
  2. Cut chicken into thin strips
  3. Add olive oil into a skillet over medium heat.
  4. Add in onion, bell peppers and garlic and cook until the onion has become translucent.
  5. Add chopped roma tomato, and all seasonings into pan.
  6. Stir and cook for five minutes. Next add in your white wine, continue to cook for a few more minutes.
  7. Add chicken strips, parsley and rice into pan.
  8. Slowly pour in chicken broth. From this point you will not stir the pan.
  9. Bring entire mixture to a boil and then lower temperature to medium low/simmer.
  10. Cook for 15 minutes uncovered. Next add your shrimp, mussels and littlenecks. Bury them in the rice mixture so they are mostly covered.
  11. Cook for five minutes, then add your peas.
  12. Check your rice on top to ensure it is becoming tender – if not add a little more chicken broth.
  13. Remove pan from heat and cover for 10 minutes.
  14. Check to ensure mussels and littlenecks have opened. Enjoy!

