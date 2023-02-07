In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Henry O’Neill from George’s of Galilee making George’s Paella, “a taste of overseas from the port of galilee.”
Ingredients:
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 large white onion
- 1 green pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 4 roma tomatoes (diced)
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tsp paprika
- 2 threads saffron
- ½ cup white wine
- 2 lb of chicken breast
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 2 cups spanish rice (unrinsed)
- 4 cups chicken broth
- ¾ cup peas
- 1 lb shrimp
- 12 mussels
- 12 littlenecks
Directions:
- Dice all veggies (onion, peppers, tomatoes, garlic) into small chunks
- Cut chicken into thin strips
- Add olive oil into a skillet over medium heat.
- Add in onion, bell peppers and garlic and cook until the onion has become translucent.
- Add chopped roma tomato, and all seasonings into pan.
- Stir and cook for five minutes. Next add in your white wine, continue to cook for a few more minutes.
- Add chicken strips, parsley and rice into pan.
- Slowly pour in chicken broth. From this point you will not stir the pan.
- Bring entire mixture to a boil and then lower temperature to medium low/simmer.
- Cook for 15 minutes uncovered. Next add your shrimp, mussels and littlenecks. Bury them in the rice mixture so they are mostly covered.
- Cook for five minutes, then add your peas.
- Check your rice on top to ensure it is becoming tender – if not add a little more chicken broth.
- Remove pan from heat and cover for 10 minutes.
- Check to ensure mussels and littlenecks have opened. Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.