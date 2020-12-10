In the Kitchen: General Tso’s Pizza

Today we welcome General Manager Catherine Anderson from Francesco’s Pizzeria. She brought many different tasty pizzas and wings with her including General Tso’s Pizza, Pineapple Pulled Pork Pizza, Triple V – Very, Veggie, Vegan Pizza, Thai Chili Chicken Wings and Rosemary & Garlic Wings.
