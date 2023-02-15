In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Gemelli Pasta Sausage with Smoked Gouda Cream.
Ingredients:
- 1 Lb. Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1 Italian Sausage, sweet or hot, cooked
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1/4 Cup White Wine
- 1 Pint Heavy Cream
- 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
- 1/2 cup Smoked Gouda
- 2 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan
- 1 Pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half, roasted
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 Pinch Kosher Salt
- As Needed Parsley, chopped, garnish
Instructions:
- In a sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce garlic and shallots.
- Sauté quickly and add white wine.
- Reduce by half, add cream and reduce to thicken.
- Add tomato paste and cheeses.
- Reduce heat to a simmer.
- Add in cooked sausage, pasta, and cherry tomatoes.
- Plate and top with parsley
