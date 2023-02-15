In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Gemelli Pasta Sausage with Smoked Gouda Cream.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Lb. Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 1 Italian Sausage, sweet or hot, cooked
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1/4 Cup White Wine
  • 1 Pint Heavy Cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 1/2 cup Smoked Gouda
  • 2 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan
  • 1 Pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half, roasted
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 Pinch Kosher Salt
  • As Needed Parsley, chopped, garnish

Instructions:

  1. In a sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce garlic and shallots.
  2. Sauté quickly and add white wine.
  3. Reduce by half, add cream and reduce to thicken.
  4. Add tomato paste and cheeses.
  5. Reduce heat to a simmer.
  6. Add in cooked sausage, pasta, and cherry tomatoes.
  7. Plate and top with parsley

