In the kitchen, Sarah Bleich, Executive Chef and Partner at The Local in East Providence joined us.

Local Meatballs

2.5# meatball blend: pork, veal, beef

1.5 # sweet Italian sausage

1/2 large onion, small diced

5-6 garlic cloves, diced

1/2-3/4 C carrots, small diced

3 T butter

2 T red pepper flakes

1 T Italian herbs

1 C grated parmesan

3/4-1 C italian bread crumbs

1T dried parsley or 3 T fresh

3 eggs

Oil to fry

1. In a small pan, add butter, diced onion, garlic and carrots and saute on medium low until tender. About 5-8 minutes stirring often. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. Add all the remaining ingredients into a large mixing bowl. If sausage is in a link form, remove from the casing before adding to the bowl. Once the carrot mixture is cool add to the bowl.

3. Once well combined, let the meatballs sit for 20 minutes before forming them so the breadcrumbs have a chance to hydrate and bind. Form into 2 ounce balls.

4. Add enough oil in a separate pan to fry the meatballs once they are all formed. Turn the flame on medium and once the oil is hot enough, drop in meatballs one by one but do not overcrowd the pan.

5. Once they all have color on them, transfer them to a new pan with your choice of sauce and turn onto a medium low heat. Once the sauce comes up to a simmer, lower the heat to low and cover with a lid and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove from heat and let them rest for 10 minutes before serving.

6. Once your meatballs have rested, slice your slider buns and brush with the garlic butter and toast butter side down. Once golden, add your choice of cheese to both sides of the bun, we use provolone. Add a meatball and extra sauce, and brush the top of the slider bun with butter before serving. Can be stored fully cooked for up to one week in the refrigerator.

Garlic Butter

1 pound butter

1/4 C finely diced garlic

1 T red pepper flake

1-2 t dried parsley

1. Combine in a small sauce pot on low until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant. Do not let it boil. Store in your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.