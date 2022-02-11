This morning, our hosts were in the kitchen to share their favorite game day foods ahead of the big game on Sunday. Michaela shared her recipe for a quick and easy crockpot meatball app, Will shared his recipe for Southwest Salsa. And to round things out, Brendan made his favorite dessert…ice cream sundaes!

Ingredients and Directions for Crockpot Meatball App:

Meatballs (frozen makes it even easier)

1 Jar grape jelly

1 Jar chili sauce

Place meatballs in crockpot. (If using homemade meatballs, make sure they are cooked and cooled. If frozen, pour directly from bag.) Add jar of grape jelly and chili sauce. Stir to coat meatballs. Cover and cook 2 hours on high or 3-4 hours on low.

Serve with toothpicks, small skewers or over rice or mac n’ cheese.

Ingredients for Southwest Salsa:

Half of a red onion

Can of corn

Can of black beans

Red pepper

Green pepper

Cilantro to taste

Salt

Pepper

Dash of hot sauce

Cup of Italian Dressing