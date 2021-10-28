In the Kitchen: Futsu Squash Tempura

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Patrick Popores from Hotel Viking making their appetizer, Futsu Squash Tempura. Hotel Viking is also participating in Newport Restaurant Week, which is November 5-14, 2021.

Ingredients:

1 ea Futsu Squash

1 cup Rice Flour

½ cup Club Soda

2 TB Kosher Salt

6 ea Garlic Cloves

2 tsp Pimenton

1 TB Olive Oil

2 qts Canola or Peanut Oil

½ bunch Cilantro

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Cut squash in half from stem to tail and remove all seeds.

3. On a lightly greased sheet pan, place squash cut side down and roast in oven for 40 minutes or until “just cooked”.

4. Chill squash.

5. While the squash is roasting prepare the gastrique and cool.

6. Mince and brown the garlic with the olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. The garlic will get sticky as it goes, so a non stick pan and a high temp compatible rubber spatula will help. Also, keep stirring constantly to ensure the garlic doesn’t clump while cooking. When 90% is golden brown, remove from heat and dry off on paper towels. Let cool.

7. Rinse the cilantro and pat dry.

8. Line up the cilantro on a cutting board with the leaves laid out to face your knife hand and while gripping the stems, chiffonade or slice ¼” ribbons and set aside.

9. In a 6-8 quart pot pour in the oil and place over medium heat. Use a candy thermometer to visualize the heat in the pot at all times. The target temperature is 350°F, as stove tops aren’t super precise, once the temp is achieved, the flame will need to be turned down when the oil is empty and up slightly when cold product is added.

10. In a small mixing bowl, add rice flour and half of the club soda. Stir to incorporate and then add more club soda until the batter is the consistency of a thin milkshake. Add half of the salt to this and keep in fridge.

11. When the squash is cold, slice along the natural lines in the squash from the outside in to create pieces to eat.

12. When all is ready, stir batter to incorporate and then fully dip in a squash slice and coat, then shake off excess and slowly place in frying oil. Repeat until 4-5 slices are in one batch.

13. Remove the squash from the oil after about 90 seconds to a pan lined with paper towels and immediately sprinkle lightly with salt.

14. Finish in small batches until squash is all fried.

15. To plate, arrange cooked squash batches on each plate as servings, drizzle with gastrique.

16. Then sprinkle on pimento, crispy garlic, and cilantro.

17. Enjoy!