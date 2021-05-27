In the Kitchen: Fruit Tart

Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry is back in the kitchen today showing us how to make a great recipe for spring and summer; a fruit tart topped with favorite fruit toppings.

Ingredients and Directions for the Shortbread Crust:
  • 1-1/2 sticks butter
  • 1-1/2 cups flour
  • 1/3 cup confectionery sugar
  1. Blend on mix until incorporated.
  2. Press into 9” tart pan.
  3. Bake 350 degrees until golden brown.
Ingredients and Directions for Pastry Cream Filling:
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup corn starch
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 4 egg yolks (yolks only)
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup of butter
  1. Mix milk and eggs together and whisk until combined.
  2. Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil 30 seconds.
  3. Remove from stove and cover with plastic wrap to avoid a film on top of finished product.
  4. Chill until completely cold.
Assembly:
  1. Fill finished shell with pastry cream.
  2. Top with your favorite fruit.
  3. Brush with seedless strawberry preserves (microwaved for 30 seconds).
  4. Enjoy!

