In the Kitchen: Fruit Tart

Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry is back in the kitchen today showing us how to make a great recipe for spring and summer; a fruit tart topped with favorite fruit toppings.
Ingredients and Directions for the Shortbread Crust:
- 1-1/2 sticks butter
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1/3 cup confectionery sugar
- Blend on mix until incorporated.
- Press into 9” tart pan.
- Bake 350 degrees until golden brown.
Ingredients and Directions for Pastry Cream Filling:
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup corn starch
- 2 cups whole milk
- 4 egg yolks (yolks only)
- 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup of butter
- Mix milk and eggs together and whisk until combined.
- Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Boil 30 seconds.
- Remove from stove and cover with plastic wrap to avoid a film on top of finished product.
- Chill until completely cold.
Assembly:
- Fill finished shell with pastry cream.
- Top with your favorite fruit.
- Brush with seedless strawberry preserves (microwaved for 30 seconds).
- Enjoy!
