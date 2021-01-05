In the Kitchen: Fruit Smoothies

Today we are kicking off a healthy new year by learning how to make fruit smoothies with the owner of Bevvies, Emma McVeigh.
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Bananas
- Peanut Butter
- Protein Powder
- Almond Milk
- Ice cubes
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a blender and blend.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy.
