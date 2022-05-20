Little Sister’s chef, Milena Pagan, is in the kitchen showing us how to make fried plantains with dipping sauce!

Ingredients:

3 Green Plantains

Canola Oil

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Garlic

Salt

Cooking Instructions:

Cut the ends off the plantains, then slice thinly using a mandolin slicer (~1/8″ thick slices). You can leave the skin on for slicing them. Heat up frying oil to 370F and fry the plantain slices until golden brown and crispy. For the sauce, mix equal parts mayonnaise and ketchup, and season with fresh garlic purée and salt to taste.

