In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Fried Green Tomatoes. This recipe should take about 20 minutes and serve 6-8.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Green Tomatoes, sliced thick
  • 1 quart All Purpose Flour
  • 2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt
  • 1 cup Whipped Eggs
  • 1 cup Whole Milk
  • 1 quart Fine Bread Crumbs
  • 1 pint Corn Meal, course
  • 1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning

Directions:

  1. Mix flour and salt.
  2. Mix eggs and milk.
  3. Mix bread crumbs, corn meal and cajun.
  4. Pat tomatoes dry with paper towel and lightly salt tomatoes.
  5. Dredge tomatoes in flour, then egg, then corn meal.
  6. COOK AT 350 DEGREES FOR 4 FULL MINUTES.
  7. Drain, sprinkle with salt and serve.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.