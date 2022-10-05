In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Fried Green Tomatoes. This recipe should take about 20 minutes and serve 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 4 Green Tomatoes, sliced thick
- 1 quart All Purpose Flour
- 2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt
- 1 cup Whipped Eggs
- 1 cup Whole Milk
- 1 quart Fine Bread Crumbs
- 1 pint Corn Meal, course
- 1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
Directions:
- Mix flour and salt.
- Mix eggs and milk.
- Mix bread crumbs, corn meal and cajun.
- Pat tomatoes dry with paper towel and lightly salt tomatoes.
- Dredge tomatoes in flour, then egg, then corn meal.
- COOK AT 350 DEGREES FOR 4 FULL MINUTES.
- Drain, sprinkle with salt and serve.
