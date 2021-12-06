In the Kitchen: Fried Gnocchi Bolognese

Today we welcome the owner of Red’s Kitchen, Max Reeves, making their Fried Gnocchi Bolognese. This recipe consists of hand rolled deep fried gnocchi, tomato based meat sauce (beef, veal, pork), fresh basil, and grana padana. This dish serves 2-4 people and can easily be paried with a Chianti or Merlot wine.
Ingredients:
- Hand Rolled Gnocchi (substitute Rana Skillet Gnocchi)
- ¼ cup onions
- ¼ cup carrots
- ¼ cup celery
- 1tbs garlic, shaved
- 1/3 lb ground beef
- 1/3 lb ground veal
- 1/3 lb ground pork
- 1 cup Basil
- 2 cups red wine
- 2 cups 74/40 tomatoes (pureed) or your favorite tomato sauce
- 2 tbs. butter
- ¼ cup cream
- As needed grapeseed oil (substitute canola oil)
- As needed salt and pepper
Directions:
- Sweat the onions, carrots, celery with a pinch of salt in a saute pan over low
heat. Add in garlic and deglaze with ½ cup red wine. Reduce until
evaporated snd almost dry.
- Hard sear the meat in batches (set aside in a bowl as needed). Once seared
put all meat back into pan and deglaze with remaining red wine.
- Add the veg mix and ½ of the basil. Reduce until very thick. Save as a base
for future bologneses.
- To serve, Add remaining basil, butter and cream.
- Fry gnocchi in canola oil (or simply boil in water).
- Top with bolognese meat sauce and shaved grana padana cheese. Garnish
with fresh or fried basil.
