In the Kitchen: Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients

This morning “In the Kitchen” Roy Ring owner of Carriage INN joined us to make Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients.

Ingredients:12 egg roll wrappers

1 pound bread stuffing

1 pound mashed potatoes

1 1/2 pounds turkey breast

12 oz cranberry sauce

Corn starch

4 cups canola oil to cool in

Turkey gravy for dipping



Cooking Instructions:take the ingredients and fill 12 egg roll wrappers equally

stoff the egg rolls to completions

spread the corn starch on each

bake at 375 or until crisp

drop in the canola oil to cool

add turkey gravy on the side for dipping