In the Kitchen: Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carriage Inn - North Kingstown_405350
main bkg
bkg

This morning “In the Kitchen” Roy Ring owner of Carriage INN joined us to make Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients.

Ingredients:12 egg roll wrappers
1 pound bread stuffing
1 pound mashed potatoes
1 1/2 pounds turkey breast
12 oz cranberry sauce
Corn starch
4 cups canola oil to cool in
Turkey gravy for dipping


Cooking Instructions:take the ingredients and fill 12 egg roll wrappers equally
stoff the egg rolls to completions
spread the corn starch on each
bake at 375 or until crisp
drop in the canola oil to cool
add turkey gravy on the side for dipping

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards