In the Kitchen: Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients

This morning “In the Kitchen” Roy Ring owner of Carriage INN joined us to make Fried Egg rolls prepared with Thanksgiving ingredients.
Ingredients:12 egg roll wrappers
1 pound bread stuffing
1 pound mashed potatoes
1 1/2 pounds turkey breast
12 oz cranberry sauce
Corn starch
4 cups canola oil to cool in
Turkey gravy for dipping
Cooking Instructions:take the ingredients and fill 12 egg roll wrappers equally
stoff the egg rolls to completions
spread the corn starch on each
bake at 375 or until crisp
drop in the canola oil to cool
add turkey gravy on the side for dipping
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.