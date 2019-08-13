In the Kitchen: Fried Catfish, Baked Mac and Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Elisa Cardarelli from Gee Gees Southern Cuisine making their Fried Catfish, Baked Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey.
Ingredients:
- elbows
- block of sharp cheese
- block of extra sharp cheddar cheese
- shredded cheese blend
- evaporated milk
- eggs
- butter
- smoked turkey wings
- cut collard greens
- onion and garlic powder
- crushed red pepper
- elisa’s special seasoning
Directions for Catfish:
- wash and pat dry fish
- dip in cornmeal and special seasoning
- deep fry 5-7 minutes depending on how big the fish are
Directions for Mac & Cheese:
- boil 1 lb of elbows until done
- drain put in large mixing bowl
- cut up 8oz blocks of sharp and extra sharp cheddar cheeses set aside
- mix one egg and one 12oz can of evaporated milk, 1lb bag of mixed cheese of your choice, 1 tablespoon of butter
- mix butter and shredded cheese in with elbows then pour egg mixture in
- mix around than add cut up pieces of cheese mix around
- pour into a baking dish bake on 400 for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden brown
Directions for Collard Greens:
- boil 1 smoked Turkey wing in 3 quarts of water and 2 tablespoon of onion and garlic powder 1 tablespoon of crushed red peppers
- boil smoked Turkey for 45 minutes on med high
- cut wash and soak 4 bushels of collard greens
- rinse greens several times
- add collard greens to boiling pot and 4 tablespoons of special seasoning to pot
- bring to a boil turn down to low and cook and 1 1/2 hours or until tender
