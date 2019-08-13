In the Kitchen: Fried Catfish, Baked Mac and Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Elisa Cardarelli from Gee Gees Southern Cuisine making their Fried Catfish, Baked Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey.

Ingredients:

elbows

block of sharp cheese

block of extra sharp cheddar cheese

shredded cheese blend

evaporated milk

eggs

butter

smoked turkey wings

cut collard greens

onion and garlic powder

crushed red pepper

elisa’s special seasoning

Directions for Catfish:

wash and pat dry fish

dip in cornmeal and special seasoning

deep fry 5-7 minutes depending on how big the fish are

Directions for Mac & Cheese:

boil 1 lb of elbows until done

drain put in large mixing bowl

cut up 8oz blocks of sharp and extra sharp cheddar cheeses set aside

mix one egg and one 12oz can of evaporated milk, 1lb bag of mixed cheese of your choice, 1 tablespoon of butter

mix butter and shredded cheese in with elbows then pour egg mixture in

mix around than add cut up pieces of cheese mix around

pour into a baking dish bake on 400 for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden brown

Directions for Collard Greens:

boil 1 smoked Turkey wing in 3 quarts of water and 2 tablespoon of onion and garlic powder 1 tablespoon of crushed red peppers

boil smoked Turkey for 45 minutes on med high

cut wash and soak 4 bushels of collard greens

rinse greens several times

add collard greens to boiling pot and 4 tablespoons of special seasoning to pot

bring to a boil turn down to low and cook and 1 1/2 hours or until tender

