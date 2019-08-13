Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT // Heavy rainfall could lead to localized street flooding
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Fried Catfish, Baked Mac and Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Elisa Cardarelli from Gee Gees Southern Cuisine making their Fried Catfish, Baked Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey.

Ingredients:
  • elbows
  • block of sharp cheese
  • block of extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • shredded cheese blend
  • evaporated milk
  • eggs
  • butter
  • smoked turkey wings
  • cut collard greens
  • onion and garlic powder
  • crushed red pepper
  • elisa’s special seasoning 
Directions for Catfish:
  • wash and pat dry fish
  • dip in cornmeal and special seasoning
  • deep fry 5-7 minutes depending on how big the fish are
Directions for Mac & Cheese:
  • boil 1 lb of elbows until done
  • drain put in large mixing bowl
  • cut up 8oz blocks of sharp and extra sharp cheddar cheeses set aside
  • mix one egg and one 12oz can of evaporated milk, 1lb bag of mixed cheese of your choice, 1 tablespoon of butter
  • mix butter and shredded cheese in with elbows then pour egg mixture in
  • mix around than add cut up pieces of cheese mix around
  • pour into a baking dish bake on 400 for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden brown
Directions for Collard Greens:
  • boil 1 smoked Turkey wing in 3 quarts of water and 2 tablespoon of onion and garlic powder 1 tablespoon of crushed red peppers
  • boil smoked Turkey for 45 minutes on med high
  • cut wash and soak 4 bushels of collard greens
  • rinse greens several times
  • add collard greens to boiling pot and 4 tablespoons of special seasoning to pot
  • bring to a boil turn down to low and cook and 1 1/2 hours or until tender

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams