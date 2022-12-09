In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria making Fresh Mozzarella Honey Burrata.
Ingredients and Directions for the Fresh Mozzarella:
- 10lb of mozzarella curd, shredded roughly
- 6 quarts of water mixed with 12oz of kosher salt
- Curd will be slightly salty but will lose salt in the ice water bath while cooling.
- Bring water to boil, then keep it on medium heat.
- Transfer mozzarella curd pieces to large mixing bowl.
- Pour 1 quart of hot salted water over curd and let it sit for about 8 minutes
- Begin stretching curd with a wooden spoon and hands using protective gloves.
- If curd is not melting properly, add more hot salted water over curd.
- Begin stretching again until curd has reach a smooth silky texture.
- Portion into desires shape and place in an ice bath to cool down.
Ingredients and Directions for the Honey Burrata:
- 2 cups of heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp of buttermilk
- 1 fluid oz of honey
- 2.5 lb of fresh mozzarella
- 1. Shred Mozzarella by hand into ½” x ½” pieces in a large stainless steel bowl.
- Heat Heavy Cream in Microwave or stove in a pot for 30 seconds until roughly 70 degrees.
- Add Heavy Cream, Salt, Honey and Buttermilk, mix with gloved hands to combine.
- Store in metal 1/6th pan.
- Label, Date and Cover.
