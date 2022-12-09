In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria making Fresh Mozzarella Honey Burrata.

Ingredients and Directions for the Fresh Mozzarella:

  • 10lb of mozzarella curd, shredded roughly
  • 6 quarts of water mixed with 12oz of kosher salt
  1. Curd will be slightly salty but will lose salt in the ice water bath while cooling.
  2. Bring water to boil, then keep it on medium heat.
  3. Transfer mozzarella curd pieces to large mixing bowl.
  4. Pour 1 quart of hot salted water over curd and let it sit for about 8 minutes
  5. Begin stretching curd with a wooden spoon and hands using protective gloves.
  6. If curd is not melting properly, add more hot salted water over curd.
  7. Begin stretching again until curd has reach a smooth silky texture.
  8. Portion into desires shape and place in an ice bath to cool down.

Ingredients and Directions for the Honey Burrata:

  • 2 cups of heavy cream
  • 1 Tbsp of buttermilk
  • 1 fluid oz of honey
  • 2.5 lb of fresh mozzarella
  1. 1. Shred Mozzarella by hand into ½” x ½” pieces in a large stainless steel bowl.
  2. Heat Heavy Cream in Microwave or stove in a pot for 30 seconds until roughly 70 degrees.
  3. Add Heavy Cream, Salt, Honey and Buttermilk, mix with gloved hands to combine.
  4. Store in metal 1/6th pan.
  5. Label, Date and Cover.

