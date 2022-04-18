This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Aaron French from Narragansett Beer.

Aaron made “Fresh Catch Flatbread” topped with fontina and mozzarella cheese along with lemon and lobster meat.

Recipe:

2oz of lobster

4oz of fontina cheese (shredded )

0.5oz of chopped celery

0.5oz of chives

1/2 wedge of lemon

Bake for 6-8 minutes at 415