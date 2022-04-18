This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Aaron French from Narragansett Beer.
Aaron made “Fresh Catch Flatbread” topped with fontina and mozzarella cheese along with lemon and lobster meat.
Recipe:
2oz of lobster
4oz of fontina cheese (shredded )
0.5oz of chopped celery
0.5oz of chives
1/2 wedge of lemon
Bake for 6-8 minutes at 415
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.