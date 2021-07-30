In the Kitchen: Fresh Berry Compote

Chef Kev D returned to “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make his first dessert on the show! He prepared a fresh berry compote with lemon cream, served on a warm biscuit. Check out the video clip above to see how he put this delicious dessert together.
