In the Kitchen: French Toast with Berry Syrup and Bacon

Cooking with us today is Chef Maria Forte from Pelham Street Inn making their French Toast with Berry Syrup and Bacon.

Ingredients:

● ½ Pint Whipping Cream or Canned Whipped Cream

● Bacon

● ½ Cup Maple Syrup

● ½ Cup Lukewarm Water

● ½ Cup Fresh Berries – whatever is in season

● 4 Eggs

● ½ Cup Heavy Cream

● 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

● 1 tsp Cinnamon

● 1 tsp Orange Extract

● 1 French Baguette

● 1-2 tsp Butter

● 1 TBSP Powder Sugar for Dusting

● 1 Orange for Garnish

● A Few Sprigs of Mint for Garnish

Directions for Whipped Cream:

In medium bowl, pour whipping cream Whip vigorously with a whisk, or electric mixer until light and fluffy Put in refrigerator

Directions for Bacon:

Put bacon in skillet on medium low setting Let it cook while preparing the rest of the meal Turn it occasionally until cooked through and crispy After, remove bacon from heat and place on paper towels

Directions for Syrup:

In a small saucepan on low setting combine maple syrup and lukewarm water Stir well and let it simmer Stir occasionally while cooking the French Toast Then, rinse the berries for syrup and set aside in a bowl Just prior to serving, put rinsed fruit into syrup to warm through for 20 seconds and then turn off heat

Directions for French Toast:

In a large bowl combine eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla extract and orange extract Mix until foamy and set aside Slice French Baguette into six 1” thick pieces and set aside Turn burner on to medium and place skillet on burner to warm Put 1 tsp of butter in pan to melt While the butter is melting, place 3 slices of bread in egg mixture Make sure to coat both sides well. Once the butter is melted, put the soaked pieces of bread in the pan Turn the heat up slightly to brown each side and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown Repeat with remaining slices of bread Place 3 pieces of French Toast on each plate, top with fruit syrup and whipped cream Garnish with powdered sugar, mint and orange and serve with a side of bacon.

