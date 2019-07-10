In the Kitchen: French Toast with Berry Syrup and Bacon

Cooking with us today is Chef Maria Forte from Pelham Street Inn making their French Toast with Berry Syrup and Bacon.
Ingredients:
● ½ Pint Whipping Cream or Canned Whipped Cream
● Bacon
● ½ Cup Maple Syrup
● ½ Cup Lukewarm Water
● ½ Cup Fresh Berries – whatever is in season
● 4 Eggs
● ½ Cup Heavy Cream
● 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
● 1 tsp Cinnamon
● 1 tsp Orange Extract
● 1 French Baguette
● 1-2 tsp Butter
● 1 TBSP Powder Sugar for Dusting
● 1 Orange for Garnish
● A Few Sprigs of Mint for Garnish
Directions for Whipped Cream:
- In medium bowl, pour whipping cream
- Whip vigorously with a whisk, or electric mixer until light and fluffy
- Put in refrigerator
Directions for Bacon:
- Put bacon in skillet on medium low setting
- Let it cook while preparing the rest of the meal
- Turn it occasionally until cooked through and crispy
- After, remove bacon from heat and place on paper towels
Directions for Syrup:
- In a small saucepan on low setting combine maple syrup and lukewarm water
- Stir well and let it simmer
- Stir occasionally while cooking the French Toast
- Then, rinse the berries for syrup and set aside in a bowl
- Just prior to serving, put rinsed fruit into syrup to warm through for 20 seconds and then turn off heat
Directions for French Toast:
- In a large bowl combine eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla extract and orange extract
- Mix until foamy and set aside
- Slice French Baguette into six 1” thick pieces and set aside
- Turn burner on to medium and place skillet on burner to warm
- Put 1 tsp of butter in pan to melt
- While the butter is melting, place 3 slices of bread in egg mixture
- Make sure to coat both sides well.
- Once the butter is melted, put the soaked pieces of bread in the pan
- Turn the heat up slightly to brown each side and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown
- Repeat with remaining slices of bread
- Place 3 pieces of French Toast on each plate, top with fruit syrup and whipped cream
- Garnish with powdered sugar, mint and orange and serve with a side of bacon.
