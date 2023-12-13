Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to make French onion soup.
Comforting French Onion Soup
Recipe Time: 1 hour
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
6ea. Onions, peeled, sliced
1 cup Sherry Wine
1 Tablespoon Flour
2qts. Beef Stock
1 pinch Chopped Thyme
1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar
1 ea. Baguette Crouton
2 cups Shredded (or sliced) Gruyere
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Directions:
Caramelize onions and gently dust with flour. Add sherry wine and reduce. Add stock, thyme,
and vinegar. Bring to a simmer, place in a bowl, add crouton, and top with cheese. Bake at 450
until browned, broil if necessary