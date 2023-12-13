Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to make French onion soup.

Comforting French Onion Soup

Recipe Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

6ea. Onions, peeled, sliced

1 cup Sherry Wine

1 Tablespoon Flour

2qts. Beef Stock

1 pinch Chopped Thyme

1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 ea. Baguette Crouton

2 cups Shredded (or sliced) Gruyere

2 Tablespoons Butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Directions:

Caramelize onions and gently dust with flour. Add sherry wine and reduce. Add stock, thyme,

and vinegar. Bring to a simmer, place in a bowl, add crouton, and top with cheese. Bake at 450

until browned, broil if necessary