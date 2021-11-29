In the Kitchen: French Onion Soup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation announced Monday that nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal relief funding.

There is $4.5 million up for grabs for eligible organizations that do work to help the vulnerable such as housing, homelessness prevention, behavioral health services, access to health care, job training, food insecurity, and child care.