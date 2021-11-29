In the Kitchen: French Onion Soup

In the kitchen today GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making French Onion Soup.
Ingredients:
- 8 pounds Spanish onions, julienned into 1/8 inch slices
- 2.5 quarts beef stock
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 ounces flour
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup cooking sherry
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Directions:
- Place large heavy bottomed pan on stove over medium heat. Add vegetable oil. When hot add onions and cook until dark brown stirring frequently. Add garlic and thyme. Add hot stock. Season with salt and pepper.
- Make a slurry with flour and cold water. Temper slowly with 1 pint of hot stock and whisk into boiling soup. Reduce heat, add sherry and simmer 30 minutes. Although the soup can be served at this point it will be better if it cools overnight in a refrigerator.
- To serve heat soup to boiling in pot. Ladle hot soup into crocks. Top with crusty French bread croutons. Place shredded Swiss cheese on top. Place under broiler and heat until cheese melts and becomes golden brown.
