Today, we welcome back to the kitchen, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He will be making French Onion Meatballs.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Meatballs, Beef or Turkey
- 3 Sweet Onions, julienne
- 1 cup Sherry Wine
- 2 cups Beef Broth
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 1 Tablespoons Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Thyme
- 1 cup Croutons
- 6 slices Swiss Cheese (can sub gruyere, racelette or provolone)
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- In a cast iron skillet, caramelize onions until dark brown.
- Add sherry wine and reduce by half.
- Add beef broth and reduce by half.
- Add parmesan, butter and thyme.
- Add meatballs, croutons, and top with Swiss.
- Bake in 450 degree oven until golden brown.
