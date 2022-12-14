Today, we welcome back to the kitchen, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He will be making French Onion Meatballs.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Meatballs, Beef or Turkey
  • 3 Sweet Onions, julienne
  • 1 cup Sherry Wine
  • 2 cups Beef Broth
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 Tablespoons Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Thyme
  • 1 cup Croutons
  • 6 slices Swiss Cheese (can sub gruyere, racelette or provolone)
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. In a cast iron skillet, caramelize onions until dark brown.
  2. Add sherry wine and reduce by half.
  3. Add beef broth and reduce by half.
  4. Add parmesan, butter and thyme.
  5. Add meatballs, croutons, and top with Swiss.
  6. Bake in 450 degree oven until golden brown.

