In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making four variations on a Mother Sauce, otherwise known as Hollandaise sauce. The four variations are Choron, Bernaise, Foyot and Mousseline.
Ingredients:
- 4 egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)
- Pinch cayenne
- Pinch salt
- For the Choron: add 1 tbsp tomato paste
- For the Bernaise: add ½ tsp taragon
- For the Foyot: add 2 tbsp reduce beef stock
- For the Mousseline: add ½ cup whipped cream
Directions:
- Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume.
- Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl.
- Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble.
- Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume.
- Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt.
- Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict.
- If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.
